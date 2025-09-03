Maruti Suzuki India launches the All-New VICTORIS

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), today, launched its latest SUV, the VICTORIS. Engineered to set new benchmarks, the VICTORIS seamlessly blends hyper connected technology, all-round safety, futuristic and sleek design, and thrilling performance to deliver an SUV that has Got It All'. Available in petrol with Strong Hybrid, ALLGRIP Select (4x4), eco-friendly S-CNG technology with segment-first underbody tank design, the VICTORIS offers a wide range of powertrain systems to suit today's dynamic youth. Starting today customers can book their All-New VICTORIS for Rs 11,000.
Introducing the VICTORIS, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, The new-age Indian customer is well-travelled, hyper-connected, socially aware, technologically progressive and environmentally responsible. To meet the aspirations of such customers, our new SUV the VICTORIS has Got It All. VICTORIS is a Latin word that means victory'. We are confident the VICTORIS with its high technology, sleek design, intelligent and connected features, 5-star level safety and multiple environment friendly powertrains will win hearts in India. With VICTORIS we are strengthening our SUV portfolio and our overall market share.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
