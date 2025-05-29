Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 127.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 127.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales rise 12.49% to Rs 25.22 crore

Net profit of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure rose 127.49% to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.49% to Rs 25.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.13% to Rs 18.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.64% to Rs 55.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales25.2222.42 12 55.0545.63 21 OPM %16.8965.12 -42.2572.91 - PBDT10.3512.83 -19 25.1626.58 -5 PBT10.3412.82 -19 25.1226.54 -5 NP7.533.31 127 18.5613.34 39

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

