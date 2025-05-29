Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 127.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.49% to Rs 25.22 crore

Net profit of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure rose 127.49% to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.49% to Rs 25.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.13% to Rs 18.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.64% to Rs 55.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

25.2222.4255.0545.6316.8965.1242.2572.9110.3512.8325.1626.5810.3412.8225.1226.547.533.3118.5613.34

