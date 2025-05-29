Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharp Investments standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Sharp Investments declined 33.33% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 30.77% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.180.24 -25 0.180.26 -31 OPM %77.7887.50 -00 - PBDT0.140.21 -33 00 0 PBT0.140.21 -33 00 0 NP0.140.21 -33 00 0

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

