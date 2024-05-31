Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit declines 58.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit declines 58.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 10.79% to Rs 139.04 crore

Net profit of Nagreeka Exports declined 58.24% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.79% to Rs 139.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 125.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.35% to Rs 6.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.89% to Rs 559.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 388.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales139.04125.50 11 559.03388.51 44 OPM %3.316.50 -4.484.15 - PBDT2.486.47 -62 12.767.71 65 PBT0.694.67 -85 5.460.40 1265 NP2.616.25 -58 6.013.03 98

