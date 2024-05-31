Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit declines 58.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.79% to Rs 139.04 crore

Net profit of Nagreeka Exports declined 58.24% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.79% to Rs 139.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 125.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.35% to Rs 6.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.89% to Rs 559.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 388.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

139.04125.50559.03388.513.316.504.484.152.486.4712.767.710.694.675.460.402.616.256.013.03

