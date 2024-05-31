Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanco Trans reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sanco Trans reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.84% to Rs 25.98 crore

Net profit of Sanco Trans reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.84% to Rs 25.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.06% to Rs 1.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.78% to Rs 97.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales25.9826.20 -1 97.93107.35 -9 OPM %5.351.60 -3.563.47 - PBDT2.101.04 102 6.145.28 16 PBT1.020.04 2450 1.931.68 15 NP0.65-0.18 LP 1.151.37 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sanco Trans standalone net profit declines 78.26% in the December 2023 quarter

Sanco Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sanco Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Trans Freight Containers standalone net profit declines 49.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Trans India House Impex standalone net profit declines 62.86% in the December 2023 quarter

Info Edge arm to invest Rs 3.23 cr in a print-on-demand platform - Printo

PVR INOX reopens historic Lido Cinema in Santacruz, Mumbai

Indices snap 5-day losses; Nifty ends above 22,500

Kewal Kiran Q4 PAT rises 19% YoY to Rs 38 cr

Welspun Corp slumps as PAT slides 8% to Rs 268 cr in Q4 FY24

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story