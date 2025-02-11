Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NALCO reports multi-fold Q3 PAT to Rs 1,583 cr; declares dividend of Rs 4/share

NALCO reports multi-fold Q3 PAT to Rs 1,583 cr; declares dividend of Rs 4/share

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) reported a 224.5% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 1,582.90 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 488.47 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 39.27% YoY to Rs 4662.22 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 2,121.90 crore in Q3 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 668.21 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expense declined 3.31% year on year to Rs 2,639.41 crore during the quarter. Cost of raw materials consumed stood at Rs 506.32 crore (down 22.02% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 429.79 crore (down 2.11% YoY) during the period under review.

The companys revenue from chemicals was at Rs 2,516.14 crore (up 77.88% YoY) and income from aluminum stood at Rs 2,601.44 crore (up 11.84% YoY) during the period under review.

Brijendra Pratap Singh, chairman-cum-managing director, NALCO, said that improvements in process efficiency, reduction in input costs, and enhancing product quality are crucial for companys success. The performance of the present quarter is mostly attributable to better sales realisation in Alumina & Metal, higher sales volume of Alumina, use of captive coal and reduction in cost of raw materials. Further, he also emphasised that now the companys thrust is on early completion of expansion activities including 5th Stream expansion of Refinery, operationalization of Pottangi Mines, Brownfield expansion of Smelter plant and planned CPP expansion.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for FY2024-25. The record date for the same is 14 February 2025.

Also Read

Delhi HC lists Engineer Rashid's bail plea on Feb 24 after SC clarification

Pep Guardiola dismisses controversy over Madrid's Ballon d'Or boycott

India vs England 3rd ODI ticket price, how to buy tickets for Ahmedabad ODI

Market Crash LIVE: Sensex drops 950 pts to 76,350; Mid, Smallcaps fall 3%; Europe, Asia mkts mixed

Rahul, Kharge skip Invest K'taka Summit over 'prominence to BJP leaders'?

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) is a schedule A' Navratna CPSE established. It is one of the largest integrated Bauxite-Alumina-Power Complexes in the country. At present, the Government of India holds 51.28% of paid-up equity capital. The company has been operating its captive Panchpatmali Bauxite Mines for the pithead alumina refinery at Damanjodi, in the District of Koraput in Odisha, and the aluminum smelter and captive power plant at Angul.

Shares of National Aluminium Company (NALCO) shed 0.05% to Rs 190.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trejhara Solutions consolidated net profit declines 57.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Devyani International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Vaarad Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Aaron Industries standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.73 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story