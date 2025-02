Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 115.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.36% to Rs 4988.22 crore

Net profit of Gokul Agro Resources rose 115.35% to Rs 72.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 33.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 49.36% to Rs 4988.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3339.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4988.223339.822.802.17104.3550.2390.9942.6572.5333.68

