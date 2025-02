Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works consolidated net profit rises 969.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 267.88% to Rs 57.61 crore

Net profit of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works rose 969.86% to Rs 15.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 267.88% to Rs 57.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.57.6115.6642.8224.9722.273.6119.232.1515.621.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News