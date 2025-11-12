Seshaasai Technologies consolidated net profit declines 11.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.83% to Rs 352.34 crore

Net profit of Seshaasai Technologies declined 11.54% to Rs 57.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.83% to Rs 352.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 395.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.352.34395.1526.6926.4087.6298.0676.0087.2557.6465.16

