Seshaasai Technologies consolidated net profit declines 11.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:56 PM IST
Sales decline 10.83% to Rs 352.34 crore

Net profit of Seshaasai Technologies declined 11.54% to Rs 57.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.83% to Rs 352.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 395.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales352.34395.15 -11 OPM %26.6926.40 -PBDT87.6298.06 -11 PBT76.0087.25 -13 NP57.6465.16 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

