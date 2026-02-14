Nandani Creation consolidated net profit declines 65.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 100.22% to Rs 26.87 croreNet profit of Nandani Creation declined 65.15% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 100.22% to Rs 26.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales26.8713.42 100 OPM %6.7015.20 -PBDT0.881.34 -34 PBT0.360.79 -54 NP0.230.66 -65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content