Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nandini Texcom India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Nandini Texcom India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 2:52 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 4.02% to Rs 12.41 crore

Net profit of Nandini Texcom India reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.02% to Rs 12.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12.4111.93 4 OPM %4.670.67 -PBDT0.47-0.07 LP PBT0.47-0.07 LP NP0.47-0.07 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Galada Power & Telecommunication reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2025 quarter

India's manufacturing PMI rebounds, consumer goods see upbeat sentiments

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Bharat Electronics gains after foreign broker hikes target price

Volumes jump at Latent View Analytics Ltd counter

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story