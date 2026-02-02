California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd, Arisinfra Solutions Ltd, Rajdarshan Industries Ltd and Integra Essentia Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 February 2026.

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 18.85% to Rs 3.1 at 14:17 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 32591 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4231 shares in the past one month.

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd lost 14.18% to Rs 750. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69 shares in the past one month. Arisinfra Solutions Ltd crashed 12.87% to Rs 95.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 58663 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50097 shares in the past one month. Rajdarshan Industries Ltd pared 11.81% to Rs 38. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 229 shares in the past one month.