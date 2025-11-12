Nandini Texcom India standalone net profit rises 4100.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.13% to Rs 16.41 crore

Net profit of Nandini Texcom India rose 4100.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.13% to Rs 16.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.16.4112.423.472.660.420.010.420.010.420.01

