Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Spikes 6.98%

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd has added 6.81% over last one month compared to 0.01% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 0.89% rise in the SENSEX

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd rose 6.98% today to trade at Rs 1876. The BSE Healthcare index is up 0.58% to quote at 44910.98. The index is up 0.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd increased 6.25% and Anuh Pharma Ltd added 4.78% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 5.65 % over last one year compared to the 9.18% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd has added 6.81% over last one month compared to 0.01% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 0.89% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 21134 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 35081 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2371.6 on 27 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1238.45 on 28 Nov 2024.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

