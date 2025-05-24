Ashok Leyland Q4 PAT jumps 38% YoY to Rs 1,246 cr; declares 1:1 bonus issue

Ashok Leyland reported a 38.4% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at Rs 1,245.87 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, compared to Rs 900.41 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 5.68% to Rs 11,906.71 crore posted in the fourth quarter of FY25 as against Rs 11,266.66 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 1,657.27 crore in Q4 FY25, registering a growth of 18.25% over Rs 1,401.43 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 13.65 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to an exceptional loss of RS 69.66 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

The companys EBITDA rose 12.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,791 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 1,592 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The EBITDA margin expanded by 90 basis points YoY to 15.04% in Q4 FY25, compared to 14.13% in Q4 FY24.

In Q4 FY25, the company generated cash of Rs 3,284 crore.

On a full-year basis, Ashok Leylands consolidated net profit jumped 26.2% year-on-year to Rs 3,303.29 crore, driven by a 1% increase in revenue from operations, which rose to Rs 38,752.74 crore in FY25 compared to FY24.

In FY25, Ashok Leyland's overall commercial vehicle (CV) volumes totaled 1,95,093 units, nearly matching the previous high of 1,97,366 units. The company's MHCV bus segment recorded its highest-ever volume of 21,249 units during the year.

Export volumes also reached one of the highest levels in recent years, totaling 15,255 units, a 29% increase compared to 11,853 units in the previous year.

Additionally, the Power Solutions and Defence businesses showed impressive growth. The robust performance was driven by strong contributions across all business segments, with significant support from the companys subsidiaries.

Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leylandm said, Achieving these record-breaking numbers is a matter of immense pride for us. It reflects the resilience of our business and the trust our customers place in us. Given companys strong financial performance in the last three years, the board of directors has approved a 1:1 bonus share issue. This is on the back of two interim dividends announced for FY25 amounting to 625%, or Rs. 6.25 per share. With our unwavering focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, and thrust in international operations, we are well-positioned for sustained and profitable growth.

Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said FY25 has been another landmark year for us. Weve set new records in revenue, EBITDA, and profitability. Our margin expansion and robust cash generation reflect the strength of our operations. It also gives us immense satisfaction to achieve our medium-term goal of mid-teen EBITDA in Q4.

The company is in a very strong cash position, ending the year with a cash surplus of Rs 4,242 crore. This gives us more fuel to further augment our strengths in products and technology, and to offer best-in-class customer experience. We are continuing on our premiumization journey with high focus on delivering exceptional value to our customers. We are now more confident than ever in our ability to gain market share and further improve our price realization.

Meanwhile, the company has paid two interim dividends for FY25: a first interim dividend of Rs 2 per share in November 2024, followed by a second interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per share in May 2025, bringing the total to Rs 6.25 per share (625% of face value Rs 1).

Further, the company's board approved issuing bonus shares in ratio of one bonus shares of every one share held.

The board of Ashok Leyland has approved the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., 1 equity share of Rs 1 each for every 1 fully paid-up equity share of Rs 1 each held by the shareholders as on the record date, subject to approval through a postal ballot. The company will announce the record date for determining shareholders' entitlement to the bonus shares in due course, it said in an exchange filing.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings, and castings.

Shares of Ashok Leyland rose 0.36% to end at Rs 239.60 on Friday, 23 May 2025.

