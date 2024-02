Narayana Hrudayalaya has received credit ratings for bank facilities availed by the company as under:

Bank facilities of Rs 1200 crore

Long term rating - ICRA AA; Stable (reaffirmed)

Short term rating - ICRA A1+ (reaffirmed)

Proposed additional limit of Rs 700 crore

Long term rating - ICRA AA; Stable (assigned) Short term rating - ICRA A1+ (assigned)

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News