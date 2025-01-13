Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.76 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 148.59% to Rs 3.53 crore

Net profit of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems reported to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 148.59% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.531.425.67-5.635.71-0.025.71-0.024.76-0.02

