Natco Pharma has received a warning letter dated 08 April 2024 from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Kothur (Pharma Division) manufacturing facility. The Company does not believe that the warning letter will have an impact on disruption of supplies or existing revenues from this facility. It may cause delay/withholding of pending product approvals from this site.

