Natco Pharma soars after Mylan settles Ozempic patent dispute

Natco Pharma rose 3.39% to Rs 1400.60 after the company announced a settlement in the U.S. patent litigation for generic Ozempic.

Natco Pharma announced that its partner, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., reached a settlement with Novo Nordisk in the ongoing U.S. patent litigation related to generic Ozempic (Semaglutide). The terms of the agreement remain confidential.

Natco and Mylan have been collaborating on the development of generic Ozempic products, and Stelis serves as Indian drug maker's manufacturing partner. The settlement marks a significant step forward in their efforts to bring a generic version of this popular diabetes medication to market.

