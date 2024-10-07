Volumes soar at Finolex Industries Ltd counter

Finolex Industries Ltd recorded volume of 64.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.08 lakh shares Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, CRISIL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Finolex Industries Ltd recorded volume of 64.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.08 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.44% to Rs.289.15. Volumes stood at 7.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd recorded volume of 22.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.48 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.38% to Rs.1,364.80. Volumes stood at 6.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Mphasis Ltd notched up volume of 18.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.97 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.02% to Rs.2,904.20. Volumes stood at 9.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 21.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.42 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.40% to Rs.1,399.95. Volumes stood at 6.62 lakh shares in the last session.

CRISIL Ltd witnessed volume of 97726 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33559 shares. The stock dropped 2.55% to Rs.4,286.70. Volumes stood at 82178 shares in the last session.

