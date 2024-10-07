PG Electroplast Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

BF Utilities Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd and Valor Estate Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 October 2024. BF Utilities Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd and Valor Estate Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp PG Electroplast Ltd lost 11.39% to Rs 540.6 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

BF Utilities Ltd crashed 9.32% to Rs 935. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20370 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50945 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd tumbled 9.30% to Rs 27.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd corrected 8.29% to Rs 2536. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26587 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12464 shares in the past one month.

Valor Estate Ltd plummeted 8.01% to Rs 168.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News