Rossell India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Rossell India Ltd tumbled 14.10% to Rs 99.6 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32111 shares in the past one month.

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd crashed 10.62% to Rs 29.13. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Elpro International Ltd lost 10.17% to Rs 117.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Geojit Financial Services Ltd plummeted 10.02% to Rs 134.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

IIFL Securities Ltd corrected 10.00% to Rs 357.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93923 shares in the past one month.

