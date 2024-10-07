Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Edelweiss Financial Services opens Rs 200 cr public issue of NCDs

Edelweiss Financial Services opens Rs 200 cr public issue of NCDs

Image
Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Edelweiss Financial Services today announced the opening of the public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 1,000 each for an amount up to Rs 100 crore (Base Issue Size), with a green shoe option of up to Rs 100 crore, cumulatively aggregating up to Rs 200 crore (Issue Limit) (Issue).

The Issue has 12 series of NCDs carrying fixed coupons and having a tenure of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months, and 120 months with annual, monthly, and cumulative interest options with an option of staggered redemption in Series IX and XII.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Effective annual interest yield on the NCDs ranges from 9.50% p.a. to 11.00% p.a.

The Issue is scheduled to open on 07 October 2024, and close on 18 October 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: India introduces Rupay card in Maldives after talks between PM Modi, President Muizzu

US FDA grants fast track status to Wockhardt's novel antibiotic WCK 6777

Sensex plunges 950 pts intraday, SmallCap index 4%; Why markets fell today?

Assam CM gives appointment letter to youth in education, health sectors

SpaceX to launch Europe's Hera to study asteroid surface, structure

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story