Sales rise 14.99% to Rs 67078.68 crore

Net profit of Larsen & Toubro rose 10.27% to Rs 4396.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3986.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.99% to Rs 67078.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 58335.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.72% to Rs 13059.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10470.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.60% to Rs 221112.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 183340.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

