Larsen &amp; Toubro consolidated net profit rises 10.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales rise 14.99% to Rs 67078.68 crore

Net profit of Larsen & Toubro rose 10.27% to Rs 4396.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3986.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.99% to Rs 67078.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 58335.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.72% to Rs 13059.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10470.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.60% to Rs 221112.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 183340.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales67078.6858335.15 15 221112.91183340.70 21 OPM %12.9014.32 -13.2114.61 - PBDT7349.436760.86 9 24105.8320475.29 18 PBT6328.235907.36 7 20423.5016973.04 20 NP4396.123986.78 10 13059.1110470.72 25

First Published: May 08 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

