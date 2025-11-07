National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 36.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.27% to Rs 4292.34 crore

Net profit of National Aluminium Company rose 36.71% to Rs 1429.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1045.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.27% to Rs 4292.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4001.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4292.344001.4844.7938.312065.751600.171892.001420.341429.941045.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News