WPIL consolidated net profit declines 31.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of WPIL declined 31.93% to Rs 41.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 60.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.21% to Rs 426.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 490.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.426.02490.8918.8621.2681.38105.6871.4797.6841.0060.23

