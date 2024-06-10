Total Operating Income rise 23.59% to Rs 13306.82 crore

Net profit of National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development declined 20.17% to Rs 1608.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2014.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 23.59% to Rs 13306.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10766.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.87% to Rs 6103.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5359.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 24.52% to Rs 48742.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39143.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

