Euro Tumbles Significantly Amid Political Uncertainty, Massive Dollar Strength Overseas

Euro tumbled to over one month low against the dollar on Monday due to political uncertainty caused by French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement of a sudden legislative election. European equities also fell as traders digested the results of the European Parliament elections. The far-right made gains in the European elections on Sunday, prompting French President Emmanuel Macron to call a surprise snap legislative ballot. Besides, massive strength in dollar overseas following US jobs number that came in above forecast and reduced expectations of a rate cut, weighed on the single common currency. US CPI figures and FOMC meeting will be closely watched for further cues. Currently, EURUSD pair is quoting at $1.0749, down over half a percent on the day and at its lowest level in more than a month. Dollar index futures are trading at 105.24, up 0.4% also hammering the euro.

