Shakti Pumps (India) secures order worth Rs 268.88 cr

For supply of 10,000 Off-Grid Solar Pumps under PM-KUSUM Scheme
Shakti Pumps (India) announced that following the receipt of a Letter of Empanelment from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) on 12 August 2025 for the supply and installation of 34,720 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana / PM KUSUM B, the company has achieved a remarkable milestone.
On 27 August 2025, the MSEDCL portal was opened for Shakti Pumps, offering 10,000 Off-Grid Solar Pumps to farmers across Maharashtra. In an extraordinary show of trust and demand, all units were selected by farmers within just 1.5 hours of the portal going live. The total value of this order is approximately Rs. 268.88 crore (inclusive of GST), reinforcing Shakti Pumps' leadership in delivering high-quality, sustainable water solutions at scale.
