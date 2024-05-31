Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National General Industries standalone net profit rises 236.84% in the March 2024 quarter

National General Industries standalone net profit rises 236.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales rise 29.37% to Rs 3.70 crore

Net profit of National General Industries rose 236.84% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.37% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1263.64% to Rs 3.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.69% to Rs 12.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.702.86 29 12.8113.44 -5 OPM %-7.30-1.05 --3.59-3.27 - PBDT0.850.28 204 1.890.54 250 PBT0.760.19 300 1.560.22 609 NP0.640.19 237 3.000.22 1264

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

