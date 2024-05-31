National General Industries standalone net profit rises 236.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.37% to Rs 3.70 crore

Net profit of National General Industries rose 236.84% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.37% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1263.64% to Rs 3.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.69% to Rs 12.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

3.702.8612.8113.44-7.30-1.05-3.59-3.270.850.281.890.540.760.191.560.220.640.193.000.22

