National Monetisation Pipeline Monetised Rs 3.85 Lakh Crore Assets In 3 Years: NITI Ayog

Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Pursuant to the announcement made in the Union Budget 2021-22, the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) - listing potential core assets of Central Government Ministries/PSEs for monetization during the period 2021-22 to 2024-25 - was prepared by NITI Aayog in collaboration with the concerned Infrastructure Ministries.

The NMP included assets with monetisation potential of Rs. 6 lakh crore during the four year period.

The total target for the first two years i.e. 2021-22 and 2022-23 under NMP was around Rs. 2.5 lakh crore, against which around Rs. 2.30 lakh crore was achieved.

During the financial year 2023-24, against the target of Rs. 1.8 lakh crore, which is the highest among all the four years, the achievement has been around Rs. 1.56 lakh crore. Further, this achievement in 2023-24 is around 159% of the achievement in 2021-22.

In terms of the performance of individual Ministries, in 2023-24, Ministries of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Coal were the top two achievers with a total achievement of Rs. 97,000 crore.

With regard to achievement of individual Ministries in 2023-24, Ministries of Road Transport and Highways with Rs 40,314 crore, Coal with Rs 56,794 crore, Power with Rs 14,690 crore, Mines with Rs 4,090 crore, Petroleum and Natural Gas with Rs 9,587 crore, Urban with Rs 6,480 crore, and Shipping with Rs 7,627 crore have achieved more than 70% of the target set for them.

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

