National Oxygen reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.84 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Net loss of National Oxygen reported to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.93% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.93% to Rs 45.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

