Nava Ltd is quoting at Rs 617.5, up 2.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.21% in last one year as compared to a 3.7% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.87% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Nava Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 617.5, up 2.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23934.35. The Sensex is at 76624.33, up 0.47%. Nava Ltd has risen around 2.94% in last one month.