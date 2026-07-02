Nava Ltd is quoting at Rs 622.8, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.52% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% gain in NIFTY and a 9.03% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Nava Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 622.8, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 24129.55. The Sensex is at 77320.29, up 0.52%. Nava Ltd has added around 2.91% in last one month.