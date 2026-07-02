Ashok Leyland Ltd soars 1.29%, rises for third straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 164.42, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.27% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% fall in NIFTY and a 12.22% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 164.42, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 24129.55. The Sensex is at 77320.29, up 0.52%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has added around 12.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26783.2, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 153.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 318.39 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 164.7, up 0.92% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 31.27% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% fall in NIFTY and a 12.22% fall in the Nifty Auto index.