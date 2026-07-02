Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 417.85, up 7.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.13% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% drop in NIFTY and a 12.22% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 417.85, up 7.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 24129.55. The Sensex is at 77320.29, up 0.52%. Exide Industries Ltd has risen around 4.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26783.2, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 164.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.77 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 418.55, up 7.21% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd is up 9.13% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% drop in NIFTY and a 12.22% drop in the Nifty Auto index.