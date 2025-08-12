Navi Finserv standalone net profit rises 0.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.13% to Rs 503.12 crore

Net profit of Navi Finserv rose 0.05% to Rs 58.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 58.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.13% to Rs 503.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 547.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.503.12547.6657.4448.4583.7183.0880.2077.1658.8758.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News