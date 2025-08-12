Lupin partners with Sandoz for launch and commercialization of ranibizumab across global markets

Lupin today announced that it has partnered with Sandoz Group AG (Sandoz), Switzerland, to market and commercialize Lupin's biosimilar ranibizumab across multiple regions.
Under the terms of the agreement, Sandoz will oversee commercialization of the product across the European Union (excluding Germany), Switzerland, Norway, Australia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Lupin will be responsible for manufacturing the product and for regulatory submissions. Sandoz will hold exclusive marketing rights in most of the designated markets, except for France, Australia, Vietnam, and Malaysia, where it will have semi-exclusive marketing rights. Pursuant to another agreement executed between the two companies, Sandoz will acquire sole rights for commercialization of Lupin's biosimilar ranibizumab in Canada, while Lupin will manage its manufacture and regulatory filings.
Ranibizumab is a recombinant humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody fragment that binds to and inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A). Its indications encompass the treatment of patients with Neovascular (Wet) Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Macular Edema Following Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (PDR), and Choroidal Neovascularization (CNV).
