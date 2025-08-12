Volume of digital payment transactions spikes at CAGR of 41% over last seven years

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance Pankaj Chaudhary has noted in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha that the total volume of digital payment transactions in the country has increased from 2,071 crore in FY 2017-18 to 22,831 crore in FY 2024-25, growing at a CAGR of 41%. During the same period, the value of transactions has grown from Rs. 1,962 lakh crore to Rs. 3,509 lakh crore. Further, the total monthly volume of digital payment has increased from 1,739 crore in June 2024 to 2,099 crore in June 2025. During the same period the value of transactions has increased from Rs. 244 lakh crore in June 2024 to Rs. 264 lakh crore in June 2025. UPI transactions, in particular, have grown from 92 crore in FY 2017-18 to 18,587 crore in FY 2024-25, with a CAGR of 114%. During the same period, the value of transactions has grown from Rs. 1.10 lakh crore to Rs. 261 lakh crore. In July 2025, UPI reached another milestone recording over 1,946.79 crore transactions in a single month for the first time.

