Sterlite Technologies onboard senior executives to grow its optical solutions biz across US and Europe

Sterlite Technologies (STL) announced the appointment of experienced senior executives to drive its growth ambition in the US and Europe regions, marking a key move in expanding its regional presence and delivering next-generation optical solutions.

STL has hired the following leaders in key roles Jimi Barker as Chief Business Officer, Data Centres, ONB, Tom Boswell as Head of Presales for Europe/UK Optical Connectivity Business, and Amir Sekhawat as Business Head of Copper Business in the past quarter/s.

Jimi excels at fostering innovation and driving process improvements across business lines, with expertise in the telecommunications and data infrastructure industries, including distinguished service in the U.S. Military.