Sterlite Technologies onboard senior executives to grow its optical solutions biz across US and Europe

STL has hired the following leaders in key roles Jimi Barker as Chief Business Officer, Data Centres, ONB, Tom Boswell as Head of Presales for Europe/UK Optical Connectivity Business, and Amir Sekhawat as Business Head of Copper Business in the past quarter/s.
Jimi excels at fostering innovation and driving process improvements across business lines, with expertise in the telecommunications and data infrastructure industries, including distinguished service in the U.S. Military.
Tom is a seasoned telecom leader with deep expertise in access, carrier networks, and physical infrastructure. He excels at designing fibre and copper network solutions and has worked for 30 years in British Telecom/Openreach.
Amir brings with him more than twenty years of global experience in copper and fibre communication solutions and new product development, working with the likes of Superior Essex in the US and Nexans in Europe.
