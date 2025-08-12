Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterlite Technologies onboard senior executives to grow its optical solutions biz across US and Europe

Sterlite Technologies onboard senior executives to grow its optical solutions biz across US and Europe

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sterlite Technologies (STL) announced the appointment of experienced senior executives to drive its growth ambition in the US and Europe regions, marking a key move in expanding its regional presence and delivering next-generation optical solutions.

STL has hired the following leaders in key roles Jimi Barker as Chief Business Officer, Data Centres, ONB, Tom Boswell as Head of Presales for Europe/UK Optical Connectivity Business, and Amir Sekhawat as Business Head of Copper Business in the past quarter/s.

Jimi excels at fostering innovation and driving process improvements across business lines, with expertise in the telecommunications and data infrastructure industries, including distinguished service in the U.S. Military.

Tom is a seasoned telecom leader with deep expertise in access, carrier networks, and physical infrastructure. He excels at designing fibre and copper network solutions and has worked for 30 years in British Telecom/Openreach.

Amir brings with him more than twenty years of global experience in copper and fibre communication solutions and new product development, working with the likes of Superior Essex in the US and Nexans in Europe.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Inox Green Energy gains on bagging long-term O&M deal for 182 MW wind projects

HBL Engineering spurts on securing Rs 54 crore LoA from West Central railway

Sansera Engineering climbs after Q1 PAT surges 26% YoY

Indices edge higher; breadth strong

Bata India slips as Q1 PAT drops 70% YoY to Rs 52 cr

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story