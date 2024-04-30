Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Navkar Corporation standalone net profit rises 116.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Navkar Corporation standalone net profit rises 116.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:35 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.88% to Rs 117.92 crore

Net profit of Navkar Corporation rose 116.72% to Rs 7.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 117.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 92.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.51% to Rs 434.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 441.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales117.92103.55 14 434.87441.52 -2 OPM %16.4017.03 -14.2119.65 - PBDT14.2116.83 -16 53.7375.95 -29 PBT2.029.97 -80 12.0249.16 -76 NP7.263.35 117 -1.7192.49 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Navkar Urbanstructure standalone net profit rises 4150.00% in the December 2023 quarter

The Anup Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mahindra Logistics expands its operations in West Bengal

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

AVG Logistics gains after securing 6-year parcel train leasing contract from Indian Railways

Newgen Software Tech hits lifetime high as Q4 PAT climbs 54% QoQ

Patel Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Shiva Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sprayking soars after order win

Barometers trade with modest gains; PSU Bank shares advance

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story