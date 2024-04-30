Navkar Corporation standalone net profit rises 116.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.88% to Rs 117.92 crore

Net profit of Navkar Corporation rose 116.72% to Rs 7.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 117.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 92.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.51% to Rs 434.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 441.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

