Sprayking soars after order win

Sprayking hit an upper limit of 20% at Rs 44.40 after the company secured its first-ever sample order for hose nozzles from Japan's Flobal Corporation.

Flobal Corporation, a leading provider of plumbing parts for manufacturing industries worldwide for over 100 years, represents a major win for Sprayking.

Sprayking, a prominent player in the brass manufacturing sector, aims to leverage its expertise in precision engineering to deliver high-quality hose nozzles that meet Flobal Corporation's exacting standards.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sprayking, formerly known as Sprayking Agro Equipment, is a renowned manufacturer of brass components and parts. Their products include fittings, forging equipment, transformer parts, and more, all customized to meet specific needs. It also manufactures and trades agricultural sprayer parts, garden fittings, extruded brass rods, and lead-free brass fittings.

Net profit of Sprayking declined 58.62% to Rs 0.12 crore on 54.27% decline in net sales to Rs 2.41 crore in Q3 December 2023 over Q3 December 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News