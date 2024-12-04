Nazara and Lysto sign LoI to launch purpose-built L1 blockchain 'The Growth Protocol'

Nazara and Lysto have signed a Letter of Intent to launch The Growth Protocol, an L1 infrastructure layer, purpose-built for digital marketing and growth applications on the blockchain.

The Growth Protocol is a purpose-built L1 blockchain and a collaboration between Nazara Technologies FZ LLE, a 100% owned subsidiary of Nazara Techologies that is India's only publicly listed gaming company, and Lysto, the gaming world's one-stop shop funded by leading VCs like Hashed, SquarePeg, Tiger Global, Distributed Global, Beenext, and prominent angels like Balaji Srinivasan, Sandeep Nailwal, Jaynti Kanani, Bobby Ong, and T.M. Lee.

Designed to revolutionize the digital marketing landscape, The Growth Protocol aims to bring greater transparency, equity, and monetary benefits to all participants in the Web3 marketing ecosystem. By leveraging blockchain technology, the protocol empowers users through decentralization to take control of their digital identities and participate in decentralized, trustless interactions.

The Growth Protocol makes its public debut at India Blockchain Week, a significant event for the Web3 community globally. Alongside a private testnet launch, the team released a proof-of-concept loyalty dApp for game marketing, showcasing the practical application of Web3 technology in the gaming industry.

