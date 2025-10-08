Nazara announces launch of The Traitors: Interactive Game on iOS & Android in 2026

Nazara Technologies subsidiary FuseBox Games and All3media International have announced The Traitors: Interactive Game, a new interactive game for mobile players.

Fusebox Games, a UK-based subsidiary of Nazara Technologies and the studio behind chart-topping narrative apps Love Island: The Game and Big Brother: The Game, has acquired worldwide interactive game rights to IDTV's smash-hit psychological reality competition format The Traitors.

Set to launch in 2026 on iOS & Android, The Traitors: Interactive Game will give players the chance to test their deception, betrayal and strategy through this interactive gameplay.

All3Media International's partnership with Fusebox Games is the latest development in The Traitors ever evolving licensing programme. With The Traitors Live Experience launching recently in Covent Garden, London, All3Media International has also secured numerous deals across publishing, games, apparel and dress up lines.