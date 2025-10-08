AAA Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd, Murae Organisor Ltd, AGI Infra Ltd and Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 October 2025.

AAA Technologies Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 102.26 at 14:27 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2538 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26355 shares in the past one month.

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd crashed 9.59% to Rs 0.66. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.39 lakh shares in the past one month. Murae Organisor Ltd lost 8.16% to Rs 0.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 757.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 427.65 lakh shares in the past one month. AGI Infra Ltd fell 7.52% to Rs 1224.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15602 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11314 shares in the past one month.