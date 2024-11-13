Nazara Tech gains on partnering with ONDC to launch in-game commerce

Nazara Technologies rose 1.78% to Rs 897.70 after the company announced its integration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to launch "gCommerce."

gCommerce is an in-game monetization platform designed to address low in-app purchase conversion rates and poor advertising yields for Indian game developers. By integrating e-commerce within games, Nazara and ONDC aim to provide developers with new, scalable revenue streams.

Game developers can earn a commission on transactions initiated by players through the gCommerce platform, leveraging an affiliate revenue-sharing model. The platform is currently in soft launch and will be rolled out to developers starting in Q1FY26.

ONDC, an initiative of the Indian government, seeks to revolutionize digital commerce by creating an open, unbundled, and interoperable network. It aims to facilitate the penetration of retail e-commerce in India.

Nazara Technologies is India's leading gaming and esports company, owning popular brands like NODWIN Gaming, Sportskeeda, Kiddopia, Animal Jam, World Cricket Championship, and Datawrkz. The company operates in India, the US, and other global markets, offering a diverse range of products and services, including esports, early learning games, casual games, and ad tech solutions.

Nazara's consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) increased 13.23% to Rs 23.62 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 20.86 crore reported in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 250.08 crore in Q1 FY25, down 1.71% from Rs 254.43 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

