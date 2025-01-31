Nazara Tech's subsidiary NODWIN to acquire esports event organizer StarLadder

Nazara Technologies said that its subsidiary NODWIN Gaming has acquired Starladder, an esports IP and services company, in a deal valued at an initial consideration of $5.5 million (Rs 46.75 crore).

Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur Roman Romanstov, The Starladder team has over 20 years of experience in organizing esports events and a wide portfolio of iconic events. Starladder has organized many white-label events and has experience working with the largest game developers such as Valve, Tencent, Krafton, Blizzard, Riot Games, Supercell, Com2us, Moonton, Smilegate, etc.

Nazara Technologies stated that the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of StarLadder will be a combination of secondary sale and stock swap of NODWIN Gaming Pte shares for an initial consideration of upto $5.5 million (Rs 46.75 crore).

The initial consideration would be payable partly by way of cash consideration upto $2 million (Rs 17 crore) and balance $3.5 million (Rs 29.75 crore) by way of swap of equity shares of NODWIN Gaming Pte.

Additional consideration is payable on meeting the earn-out targets. This acquisition will see StarLadder become a fully owned subsidiary of NODWIN Gaming Pte (Singapore), marking a significant step in expanding its AAA IP and event production portfolio worldwide.

As part of this transaction, the founder Roman Romanstov would become a shareholder of NODWIN Gaming Pte and continue to lead the business going forward.

Akshat Rathee, co-founder of NODWIN Gaming, said: With this NODWIN will level up our capability invision bigger and better IPs and events for our fans and partners to love.

Nazara Technologies is India's leading gaming and esports company, owning popular brands like NODWIN Gaming, Sportskeeda, Kiddopia, Animal Jam, World Cricket Championship, and Datawrkz. The company operates in India, the US, and other global markets, offering a diverse range of products and services, including esports, early learning games, casual games, and ad tech solutions.

The company had reported a 10.85% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.97 crore on a 7.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 318.94 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.16% to currently trade at Rs 941.55 on the BSE.

