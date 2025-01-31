Hitachi Energy India Ltd Spikes 6.02%, BSE Capital Goods index Rises 2.04%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Hitachi Energy India Ltd has lost 16.73% over last one month compared to 7.62% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 2.06% drop in the SENSEX

Hitachi Energy India Ltd rose 6.02% today to trade at Rs 12890.15. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 2.04% to quote at 63376.92. The index is down 7.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd increased 4.17% and Suzlon Energy Ltd added 4.15% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 13.06 % over last one year compared to the 7.32% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd has lost 16.73% over last one month compared to 7.62% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 2.06% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 928 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4730 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 16534.5 on 11 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 5636.8 on 01 Feb 2024.

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

