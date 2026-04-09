Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 251.43, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.65% in last one year as compared to a 4.29% drop in NIFTY and a 10.03% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 251.43, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.79% on the day, quoting at 23807.15. The Sensex is at 76773.35, down 1.02%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has risen around 2.39% in last one month.