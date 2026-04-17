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Nazara Technologies Ltd soars 5.08%, up for third straight session

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Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 1:33 PM IST
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Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 273.4, up 5.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.27% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% fall in NIFTY and a 11.64% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 273.4, up 5.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24272.2. The Sensex is at 78203, up 0.27%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has added around 7.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1397.9, up 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 395.38 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 1:33 PM IST

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