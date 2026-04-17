Nazara Technologies Ltd soars 5.08%, up for third straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 273.4, up 5.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.27% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% fall in NIFTY and a 11.64% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 273.4, up 5.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24272.2. The Sensex is at 78203, up 0.27%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has added around 7.11% in last one month.